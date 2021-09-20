Decatur Police search for murder suspect; 4 others arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said four people were arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend and they are looking for another suspect.

Officers were called to a reported shooting near East Walnut and North Lowber streets. When they got there, they found two 17-year-olds–a boy and a girl– shot in a vehicle. Officers said both were shot in the head. They were taken to the hospital where the girl passed away. The boy is serious condition.

Police arrested several people in connection to this shooting. 20-year-old Quantarious Beasley and Drelyn O’Neal were arrested on Sunday for first degree murder. On Monday, detectives arrested 19-year-old Celeste Bowman as well as a 16-year-old.

Additionally, police are looking for another suspect, 21-year-old Bryan McGee. A warrant was issued for first degree murder. Officers said McGee should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where McGee is, call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.