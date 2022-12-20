DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A friendly competition between law enforcement and firefighters in Macon County recently came to an end after raising approximately $18,000 for charity.

The competition was the Guns vs. Hoses contest. Every year, first responders from Decatur Fire, Decatur Police, Macon County Fire and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office collect donations for the Salvation Army during a two- or three-day period around the holiday season. The Decatur Ambulance Service took part in years past, but its dissolution earlier this year left only four agencies to compete in 2022. For nearly 12 years, the contest has raised over $190,000 and the agency that raises the most amount of money in a given year receives a traveling trophy.

This year’s contest took place on Dec. 9 and 10 at Decatur’s Walmart and Sam’s Club stores as well as online. For the second straight year, Decatur Police came out on top, doing so with a record amount of money raised.

All four competing agencies raised more than they did last year, with almost $5000 more raised in 2022 compared to 2021:

2021 2022 Decatur Police $4,654.03 $6,880.71 Decatur Fire $4,337.56 $5,577.36 Sheriff’s Office $2,218.85 $2,985.69 County Fire $1,281.85 $2,509.08 Decatur Ambulance $537.00 N/A Total $13,028.50 $17,952.84 Numbers courtesy of the Salvation Army

“It is really the community that is the winner knowing that the dollars raised will assist families with challenges and needs that may arise in the year to come,” the Salvation Army said in a press release. “Each and every hour that was given by all of the First Responders raised precious supportive dollars for our community. Thank you to each group and each bell ringer who gave of their time for this year’s bell ringing. And thank you to all that made a donation to this year’s event.”

Decatur Police will receive their trophy on Thursday.