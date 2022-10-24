DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department released on Monday video footage of a shooting that left two police officers hurt earlier this month.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop on Oct. 12. Officials said that the driver of the stopped car, Jamontey Neal, did not obey the officers’ commands to show his hands. When the officers tried to pull him out of the car, officials said Neal produced a gun and opened fire.

In the brief exchange of gunfire, Sergeant Timothy Wittmer and Officer Austin Bowman were shot; they were hospitalized but survived. Neal was also shot and died from his wounds.

The Decatur Police Department published 10 video files of the shooting online. Clicking this link will take you to the website where the videos are published; each file can be found in a drop-down menu on the left of the screen and will play when clicked on.

The files are a combination of real-time and slow-motion video recorded by the officers’ body cameras and their dashboard cameras.

Some may find these videos disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.