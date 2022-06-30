DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police released video of an incident June 23 that involved an officer shooting their gun during a chase situation.

The video released was from the officer’s bodycam as well as their in-car video. That video was sent out through Facebook. DPD officials said the officer was Sergeant K. Matt Daniels. He is a 12-year veteran with the department who works in the patrol division.

On June 23, officers saw a man in a vehicle holding a handgun. “The officer eventually got behind the vehicle, at which time the officer heard a gunshot and observed the driver with his arm out of the window with a gun in his hand,” said officials. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but then a chase started.

Eventually, the chase led to an area near Fairview Plaza. When Sergeant Daniels responded to the area, officers stated the suspect pointed his gun at Daniels. “Sgt. Daniels then discharged his service weapon in the direction of the suspect,” said officials in a news release. “The suspect was not hit by gunfire.”

The suspect got away from officers, but eventually stopped near Fairview and Eldorado. Officers stopped the vehicle and the suspect, 26-year-old Patrick Hutton, was arrested. He was booked in the Macon County Jail on several felony charges.