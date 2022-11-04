DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Decatur police want to let you know of a successful fall enforcement campaign that took place on Halloween night. The purpose of the campaign was to place extra emphasis on enforcement during the late night hours. That is when statistically more deaths happen due to unbuckled or impaired driving.

The campaign led to 10 impaired driving arrests. One person was also issued a seat belt and child safety citation.

Officials say they campaign was made possible because of safety grants that were given to them by the Illinois Department of Transportation.