DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department has released body camera footage of a domestic violence situation last week that resulted in officers firing their weapons at a man. The names of the officers involved have also been released.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said that on March 30, two officers opened fire on Steven Hirstein when he charged at them with a knife. Hirstein, who was wanted for previous incidents of domestic battery, is accused of fighting with his girlfriend, stabbing and slashing her multiple times and threatening her child.

After being treated for gunshot wounds to the hand and arm, Hirstein was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault.

Brandel identified the officers who shot Hirstein as Officers Dawson Roberts and Joseph Oberheim, one- and eight-year veterans of the Decatur Police Department, respectively. Oberheim is also the younger brother of fallen Champaign Police officer Christopher Oberheim.

Three other officers were also present but did not fire their weapons: Officers Jack Kosinski and Jordan Jinks and Sergeant Joseph Sawyer, veterans of one, three and 12 years, respectively. Brandel identified them because of their presence and because footage from their body cameras was released as well.

The Decatur Police Department published 13 video files of the incident online. Clicking this link will take you to the website where the videos are published; each file can be found in a drop-down menu on the left side of the screen and will play when clicked on. Some may find these videos disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.

The files are a combination of real-time and slow-motion video recorded by the officers’ body cameras.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police. Anyone with relevant information should contact ISP’s Zone 5 Investigations division at 815-844-1500.