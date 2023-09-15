DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said they’ve seen an uptick in overdose calls recently. Now, they are giving the community more resources to combat the problem.

The Macon County Health Department and first responders are offering free Narcan nasal spray at the Decatur police station. Chief Shane Brandel said his team has been to several opioid overdoses. While deaths are decreasing, Brandel said the overdoses are not getting better. He added that acknowledging the deadly risk and providing immediate first aid can save more lives.

“This can be one of those things that, if somebody finds themselves in that situation, instead of being scared and not doing anything, they have something that they can do to save that person’s life,” Brandel said. “And then call first responders at that point.”

He said anyone can walk in the police building and take a Narcan spray during regular hours.