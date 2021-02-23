Decatur Police: One man dead after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said one person is dead after a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll said it happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Jasper. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 27-year-old man shot in a car.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information about it is asked to call Decatur Police or Macon County Crime Stoppers.