DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating 54-year-old Charles W. Harris.

Officers said he is 5’6″ and about 120lbs. According to police, Harris often visits the Good Samaritan Inn or the Oasis.

Anyone who knows the location of Harris should contact Detective Patient at 217-424-2738 or non-emergency at 217-424-2711.