Decatur Police need help finding a 69-year-old man

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are asking the public to help locating David Sherer who has gone missing last weekend.

Officers said the missing man is about 5’10 and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. David had the last communication with his family at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. He drives a silver Jeep Compass (BD57084), according to police.

David is considered endangered because he is possibly suffering from medical difficulties.

Anyone with information about David should contact the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711.