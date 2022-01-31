Decatur Police: Murder suspect arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department has arrested the man they believe to be responsible for the murder of a woman last week.

35-year-old Helena Beams was found dead in a home on South Haworth Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officers believed she was killed several days earlier and a homicide investigation was opened. The coroner found multiple injuries to Beams’ head and upper right arm.

65-year-old Daniel Boehme, Sr. was identified as a suspect in Beams’ murder and officers obtained an arrest warrant. After spending the weekend on the run, Boehme, Sr. was arrested Monday evening.

He has not been charged yet by the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office.