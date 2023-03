DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who has an active warrant for his arrest.

Officials said Brennen Wheeler is wanted in Macon County on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Anyone who knows of his location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 217-423-8477.

People whose tips result in Wheeler’s arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.