DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man tried to hurt himself when Decatur Police and Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to take him into custody.

On Wednesday, at around 7 p.m., a detective with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were notified that 49-year-old Corey M. Smith was possibly located at a residence on East Olive Street.

Smith was wanted by the Decatur Police Department on the preliminary charges of attempted murder.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office along with assistance from the Decatur Police Department gained entry into the residence and found Smith hiding in the basement. It was reported that Smith refused to follow commands to surrender and began to stab at his neck with a screw driver. Once deputies were able to gain control of Smith, he was taken into custody and to an area hospital for treatment of the wounds that he had inflicted on himself. The wounds were described as superficial by hospital staff.

Upon release from the hospital, Smith was transported to the Macon County Jail.