Decatur Police: Man shot in knee Wednesday night

Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating after they said a man was hurt in a shooting.

Officers said police were called to the 1100 block of North Warren Street around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They were responding for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the right knee. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His wound was considered non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officers could not provide suspect information at this time.

