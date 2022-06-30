DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officers said a man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

In a news release, officers said they were called to an area near West Harrison Avenue and Private Street around 7 a.m. They stated a pickup truck was traveling east on Harrison while a motorcycle was going west on that same street. The truck turned to go into a business on the north side of the street and the motorcycle hit the truck’s front passenger side, according to police.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old Decatur man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet during the crash. The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

Officers said at this time there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs played a part in this crash. Police are continuing to investigate what happened.