DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old Decatur man has died following a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to the area of North Witt and East William Streets at 10 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the man in an alley off William with an apparent gunshot wound. They immediately rendered medical aid and sent the man to a local hospital, but the man died from his injury.

Decatur Police detectives are investigating and so far, no one has been arrested. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.