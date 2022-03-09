DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting happened around noon Wednesday.

Decatur Police were dispatched to a location on North Monroe Street in response to a report of numerous shots fired heard. While officers were on their way to the scene, they received a call, reporting that there was a gunshot victim in the backyard of a house on North Monroe Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 50-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including a serious wound to his thigh.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Police said he is in serious condition and is currently undergoing surgery.

Detectives are still on scene to interview witnesses. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS