DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man died after a shooting happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., Decatur Police were dispatched to an area on South Dipper Lane in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.