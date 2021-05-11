Decatur Police: Man dead after motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a 68-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle late Monday night.

In a news release, officers said it happened around 11 p.m. near West South Side Drive and South Monroe Avenue. Their initial investigation indicated the man was driving his bike along South Side Drive when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate this crash.