DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a two-vehicle crash on Monday night happened after one of the drivers involved was grazed by a bullet. There is no indication that the crash was caused by the shooting.

Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said a 22-year-old man was driving his car when he was grazed in the head. Having narrowly escaped serious injury or death, the victim decided to drive himself to the hospital.

On his way there, the victim crashed his car into another occupied car at the intersection of West Garfield Avenue and North Edward Street. None of the people involved in the crash suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and the shooting victim continued on to the hospital.

Rosenbery did not provide any information about the investigation into the shooting.