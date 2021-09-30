Decatur Police: Man arrested after investigation on deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police recently arrested a 20-year-old man after an investigation on a deadly shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on May 30, 2019.

According to police officers, 18-year-old Suave Turner was shot at the MLK Last Stop at around 11:30 p.m. The victim was quickly taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead not long after.

After looking into this case, police arrested Talmel Wilson Jr. of Decatur and charged him with first-degree murder. They said Wilson was serving a sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on an unrelated case when he was brought back to Macon County for the first-degree murder charge on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734.