DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 15, 2021.

As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, a 26-year-old. Smith previously lived in Decatur.

The United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found Smith in Mattoon on Oct. 6 and arrested him.

Officials said Smith was taken into custody by the US Marshals at the Macon County Jail.

The investigation continues to be ongoing. Law enforcement said anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.