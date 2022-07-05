DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Macon County Sheriff’s office confirmed there is someone barricaded in their residence off of West Main Street. Macon County Sheriff’s was at the individual’s residence for a civil process.

This has been an ongoing situation since 9 am.

DPD and Macon County Sheriff’s officials are on the scene negotiating with the individual. It is neither confirmed nor denied that the individual is in possession of a weapon.

Officers say the area is safe, but this is an active situation.

The officers have spoken with all neighbors in the residential area. Parts of West Main are blocked, and McClellan and Dennis are currently closed.

Sgt Flannery is on the scene and states they are negotiating. “We can’t do anything until the ball is in his court just gonna wait it out.”

This is an active investigation unfolding. Flannery said more details within the hour.