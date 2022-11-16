DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving a violent home invasion.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, Decatur Police responded to a home invasion on the 300 block of W. Main St. Officers arrived on scene and noticed forced entry to the residence.

Officers who spoke to the resident of the home said he was asleep in his bedroom when an unknown person forced entry to his front door. The person walked to the bedroom and a struggle began.

The intruder punched the resident multiple times in the facial area causing injury, and took an undisclosed amount of money. He left the residence on foot in an unknown direction.

Decatur Police said the suspect is a 6’2″ black male, weighing 210 lbs. They said he was wearing a black colored Carhart brand hoodie, black colored pants, and gloves.

If you have any information regarding this crime, Decatur Police advise you to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers said they will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.