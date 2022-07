DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of forgery.

Photos taken at a convenience store show the suspect is Black, has dark hair and tattoos on his right arm and near his left shoulder.

Anyone who has information about the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Decatur Police’s Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.