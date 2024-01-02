DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for help from the public in solving a December burglary incident.

On Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:40 p.m., a security camera caught a suspect forcing entry into businesses at a short strip mall in the area of North Brush College Road and East William Street. Police said money was taken from a register at one of the businesses, and the suspect used tools to try opening several gaming machines and an ATM machine.

Officials describe the suspect as a white man who wore a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored jeans and gray tennis shoes at the time of the crime. He also wore a facial covering that showed only his eyes.

Photos provided by the Decatur Police Department.

Those with any information on these burglaries are asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest.