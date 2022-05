DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of battery.

Officers said that 20-year-old Kivon Smith has warrants for Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangulation and Aggravated Battery of a pregnant person. He has not yet been arrested for these alleged offenses.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tips that lead to Smith’s arrest may be rewarded with cash.