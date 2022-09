DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they said is a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at the Circle K located at 205 West 1st Drive on Wednesday morning. The suspect is White and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who has information about the robbery or knowledge of the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.