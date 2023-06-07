DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department and Crime Stoppers are investigating after they said two people tried to rob an ATM in town last month. They’re asking the public for help in solving the case.

The attempted robbery happened on May 26 at Coffee Connection, located at 2505 N. Main St. Officials said that officers were called to the coffee shop and found damage to an ATM door consistent with pry marks.

Surveillance footage, officials said, revealed that two suspects pulled up to the ATM in a car around 12:30 a.m. that morning. They appeared to be light-skinned Black males who were wearing black clothing, masks and blue surgical gloves. Their car was a gray four-door sedan.

Courtesy: Decatur and Macon County Crime Stoppers

Anyone who has information about this crime, including the suspects’ identities, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477. Tipsters do not have to give their names and can receive $500 or more if their tip results in an arrest.