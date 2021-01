DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are looking for the community’s help in identifying possible porch pirates.

Police shared pictures of the theft suspect on their Facebook page. If you have any information about this crime or know the suspects’ identities, call Detective Hitchens at (217) 424-2734 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can also leave a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.