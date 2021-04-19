Decatur Police look for information on suspects in armed robbery investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is looking for tips regarding an armed robbery investigation.

In a news release, officers said the robbery–which happened near East Stuart Avenue and North Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive–was reported to police between 8 – 9 p.m. on April 13. Police talked with the victim who said he was walking in the area when he was hit in the face with an unknown object. He fell to the ground.

While he was on the ground, the victim saw someone pointing a shotgun at him. Two other people went through his pockets and took his wallet.

The suspects ran away from the scene. They were described as boys in their mid to late teen’s.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of $500 or more.