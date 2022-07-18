DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Excluding Chicago, the Decatur Police Department led the state in DUI arrests for two years in a row. A statewide survey conducted by non-profit Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists tallied the numbers for hundreds of municipal departments in Illinois.

In 2021, Decatur police made 353 DUI arrests. In 2020, 344. So far, in 2022, they’ve made 140 DUI arrests.

Chief Shane G. Brandel commended his officers, and said he’s not surprised by the news.

“They understand the impact it can have on people’s lives. They’ve seen it up close and personal. One of our own officers was killed in the line of duty from a DUI driver. So, they understand the seriousness of it, and I’m proud of them that year after year that they make this a priority for themselves as well,” Brandel said.

He said it’s not just driving drunk that’s dangerous. The numbers include arrests made for driving under the influence of drugs as well, even prescription narcotics and “huffing” paint.

AAIM reported that Aurora police made the second-highest number of DUI arrests in 2021, at 325. Franklin Park saw the largest increase between 2020 and 2021, at 91.7%.

“I am happy to be recognized as an agency that that takes DUI enforcement seriously, and that our officers are recognized for the work that they’re doing,” Brandel said.

He said the department encourages people to be responsible on the roads by designating a driver or utilizing rideshare opportunities, because “the consequence is much deeper than potentially being arrested.”