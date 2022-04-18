DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Along with the city, Decatur police want feedback from the community, so they’re sending a survey to people’s phones.

They’ve surveyed people for years, but they wanted more accurate data this time – so they’re launching a new tool.

They want to represent the city’s population better. Social media ads will target different demographics. They’ll ask how safe you feel in Decatur and how much you trust the police.

It’s basically a measure of the department’s performance. Plus, they’re hoping for a roadmap for constant improvement. Results will show what issues people care about the most and help police prioritize their responses.

“Your police department works for you. This is your way to be able to give that feedback so we can listen to your voice and make decisions that are best served for our community,” Chief Shane Brandel said.

“If law enforcement is important to you, this is your way of telling the city council that you want more resources put toward law enforcement,” Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said.

He said the city budget will use survey data to allocate money to the department. It’ll tell them whether police are meeting the needs and expectations of the community.

They said the surveys will be ongoing, so if you come across an ad online, you have plenty of time if you’d like to take it.