DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department has announced the distracted driving

enforcement results from April.

Decatur Police said officers issued 16 citations for hands-free law violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” said Decatur Sgt. Steve

Hagemeyer. “This increased enforcement was implemented to help drivers avoid the often-deadly consequences of distracted driving with a simple reminder: Drop it and drive.”

The Decatur Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law

enforcement, and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois State Police previously announced they will be conducting a series of specialized traffic patrols in five Central Illinois counties, all in an effort to improve driver safety. ISP officers working distracted driving patrols will be looking for many violations, officials reported, including:

Reading, sending, or receiving text messages

Browsing the Internet on cell phones

Drivers of any age using handheld cell phones

Drivers of any age using a cell phone, handheld or hands-free, in school and work speed zones

School bus drivers using any cell phone

Using cell phones (including taking pictures and video) within 500 feet of an emergency scenes

According to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State, officials report Illinois law prohibits the use of hand-held cellphones, texting, or using other electronic communications while operating a motor vehicle. They said hands-free devices or Bluetooth technology is allowed for drivers aged 19 and older.

However, officials said that even using hands-free technology is distracting when driving and can be dangerous. If drivers must make a phone call, even with hands-free technology, officials recommend that they pull off to the side of the road before making the call.

The Secretary of State’s Office said the only time Illinois drivers can use a cell phone not hands-free is when reporting an emergency situation, parked on the shoulder of a roadway, or while stopped due to normal traffic being obstructed and the vehicle is in neutral or park.

Officials said the Illinois Distracted Driving Campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.