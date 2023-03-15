DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is inviting community members to join officers for coffee and conversation on April 12.

Decatur Police shared on social media that officers will be hosting a “Coffee with a Cop” event from 8-10 a.m. at McDonald’s located on the 1900 block of S. Mt. Zion Rd.

Officials said the mission of “Coffee with a Cop” is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas. The event allows community members the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in the neighborhood.

The Champaign Police Department hosted its first “Coffee with a Cop” event of 2023 on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. They hosted four similar events last year.