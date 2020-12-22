Decatur police investigating murder case

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department says it’s considering the case of a dead body found in an alley Tuesday afternoon a murder investigation.

Officer responded to a call around 11:50 a.m. regarding a man found in the 500 block of South Hayworth.

In a press release, Lt. Brian McCleary said officers discovered the 33-year-old man was dead.

No further information was released, although McCleary added that detectives are continuing to pursue leads “at this time.”

Police are asking those with any information to call DPD at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers, which is an anonymous service, at 423-TIPS(8477).