Decatur Police investigate two shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot in the city.

Officers said the first victim was a 17-year-old boy. He arrived at the hospital around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday night. He was shot in the leg.

After investigating further, police were able to figure out the boy shot himself by accident. He was discharged and then arrested on weapons charges, according to police. A firearm has not been recovered.

Police said the second victim showed up around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The 33-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle. He had also been shot in the leg.

Officers stated they were able to find a crime scene on the near westside of town in a residential neighborhood, in regards to the second incident.

According to police, the man is not being forthcoming with information regarding the incident. However, they said the vehicle he arrived at the hospital in had damage on it that indicated there was an exchange of gunfire.

Officers are continuing to investigate both incidents.