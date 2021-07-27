Decatur Police investigate two evening shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are working to track down the people involved in two shootings.

Authorities were called to an alley near West Wood and South Pine and found a 17-year-old with several gunshot wounds around 5 p.m. Monday night. They were taken to the hospital and their injuries are life-threatening, but the victim is currently stable.

Officers were then called to the 700 block of West Prairie for several armed people. Police tried stopping the driver of a Mazda, but they took off. Another officer tried to get out with two males behind the building where the call came from–and one of them fired as they both tried running.

The officer was able to arrest a 21-year-old Decatur resident, but the other person took off.

It is currently unknown if these incidents are connected.

If you know anything about these crimes, call police.