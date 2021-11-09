UPDATE: Decatur Police are investigating after a shooting on Tuesday.

Police said it happened at West Mound Road and North Water Street. A 32-year-old man was shot while he was driving his car. He crashed into another vehicle. The 34-year-old woman driving that car had two children in it, a 9- and 6-year-old. Everyone went to the hospital.

Police said the man has life-threatening injuries. The woman and children will survive.

Police said the shooting suspect was in a gray van that took off. Officers are asking any witnesses to call them with anything they might have seen. You should avoid that area because it is shut down while detectives process the scene.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are conducting an investigation along Water Street in Decatur.

An Olive Garden manager said there is police activity along the road, near the restaurant. They could not verify what the investigation pertained to. Decatur Police were not immediately available to give details.