Decatur Police investigate shooting that left one person dead and two others hurt

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police announced one person died and two people were hurt from gunfire that happened on Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to shots fired on East Wood Street at around 10:19 p.m. A 35-year-old Decatur man was pronounced deceased at the scene due to injuries from gunshots. Two other victims were a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. They later arrived at a local hospital by car.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Anyone who has information about the case should call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.