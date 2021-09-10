Decatur Police investigate shooting that left 19-year-old dead

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in Decatur.

In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll said officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a person down after shots fired near West Decatur and South College streets. When they got there, they found 19-year-old Aidarrius Woods, who was serious hurt.

Woods was taken to the hospital where he later died. Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Sgt. Carroll stated no arrests have been made at this time. They are still investigating, processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Decatur Police or Crime Stoppers.