DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving this week’s crime of the week involving a shooting.

Decatur Police said officers were dispatched on Feb. 22 to the 1600 block of E. Walnut St. around 12:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and observed one of the homes on the block had multiple bullet defects.

They also found numerous shell casings outside near the back of the home. No one inside the home was struck. Police said the home’s occupant had no idea who would want to shoot their house.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Police said you do not have to give your name.

Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime.