DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting in Decatur Wednesday evening left a man seriously hurt, police said. A suspect has been arrested in connection to that shooting.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. North Maple Avenue near West McKinley Avenue. Police said the 30-year-old victim took himself to the hospital; he had been shot in the stomach and the wound was considered life threatening.

Officers found a gun and a spent shell casing at the scene of the crime. Investigators later developed probable cause to arrest a 79-year-old named David Ford in connection.

Ford was booked last night at the Macon County Jail on a charge of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information that can help investigators is asked to submit their knowledge to Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.