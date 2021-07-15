Decatur Police investigate early morning shootings

Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

They said it happened around 2 a.m., Thursday, near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street.

Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired and found a 26-year-old man dead at the scene. Witnesses told police a block party was happening there when a fight broke out and several people started shooting.

Then around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an area down the street from the first call for a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

Officers believe these two incidents are related. Police are continuing to investigate.

