Decatur Police investigate early morning death

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a man is dead after he was hurt early Monday morning.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the area of Eldorado and Union in Decatur around 6:30 a.m. to check on someone. When they got there, they found a 34-year-old man who hurt his neck. Police said they are not sure how he was hurt.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.