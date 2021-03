Another windy start to the morning with winds gusting from the southwest around 30-40 mph. Low pressure is bringing rain and storms in the area off and on throughout the day. We are yet again seeing warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the day. Grab your umbrellas and hold on to your hats!

Things change by Thursday, with the chance for heavy rain and storms by early Thursday morning. Severe weather is not anticipated, but we'll watch. Instead, the focus will be on potential localized flooding from heavy rain as a boundary slowly pushes through the area from northwest to southeast. Heavy rain may remain in the area into Thursday evening before we trend drier.