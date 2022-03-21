DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating three vehicle hijackings from over the weekend.

In a news release, Sergeant Chris Copeland said all of these incidents involved Dodge Chargers. The first Charger was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. on Friday along Camelot Circle. The owner had just parked his vehicle when two men with masks and hoods on got out of a vehicle parked a couple spaces away. That vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan. One of them had what resembled a gun. They rushed the vehicle, who officers said threw a punch and ran away.

One of the suspects took the Charger. Within minutes, it was found wrecked along East Mound Road.

On Sunday night, two Chargers were involved in hijacking incidents. The first was near North Moundford and East Hindsdale avenues. Around 7:30 p.m., a man parked at his apartment and was carrying items back and forth from his apartment. Two men got out of a vehicle– described as a dark blue or black sedan with heavy tine– parked across the parking lot from the Charger. The suspects had on masks and hoods and approached the victim while displaying handguns. Officers said the victim’s keys and phone were stolen. He was able to run away to his apartment.

“The suspects attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle but abandoned their efforts and fled in the suspect vehicle (possibly because they didn’t know how to drive a manual transmission.” Officers also added there may have been more suspects in the suspect vehicle.

The other hijacking happened around 10 p.m. at eastbound Pershing Road at the intersection with Monroe. The vehicle was rear-ended by the suspect vehicle–a dark-colored sedan with heavy tint. The victim got out to inspect the damage to the back bumper. He got back in to the car. Someone from the suspect vehicle honked the horn and the victim got out of his vehicle again.

The suspects–wearing masks and hoods, got out of their vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim. They stole his keys, phone and car. The victim told officers there were 3-4 suspects between those who stole the car and those still inside the suspect vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle and started chasing it. Eventually, officers lost the vehicle. It is still missing.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.