Decatur Police investigate after man killed in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said one person is dead after they were shot Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release, Lieutenant Brian Cleary said officers were called around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving at a hospital emergency room. When police arrived, they found out the 37-year-old man had been dropped off there. The man later died.

The person who dropped off the man did not stay at the hospital. Police have not yet been able to find that person.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Decatur Police at (217) 424-2734. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.