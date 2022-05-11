DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police announced Wednesday evening that the suspect in a home invasion that left two people hurt has been arrested.

49-year-old Corey M. Smith is suspected of breaking into a home on May 5. When officers responded to that home, they found a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman with puncture wounds to their bodies. They were treated at a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Smith faces charges of attempted first degree murder (two counts), home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and theft over $500. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday and he was taken into custody later that day. He will be booked into the Macon County Jail.