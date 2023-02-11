DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of eyes across the country will be watching Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. The Decatur Police Department is reminding football fans and partygoers of some safety precautions when hitting the road this weekend:

It is never okay to drive impaired.

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home

safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely if they are about to drive impaired.

Always buckle up!

The police department said that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of

impaired driving. They are encouraging everyone to ride home with a sober driver if a Super Bowl celebration involves alcohol or cannabis.

For those hosting a Super Bowl party, the police department advises you to take care of the designated drivers. On the other hand, ask a sober friend to walk home with you if you choose to walk home.

“When you’re making your plans for a good time on Super Bowl night, make sure they include a sober ride home,” said Decatur Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “Even one drink can impair judgment. A designated driver can ensure you and your friends get home safely.”

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.